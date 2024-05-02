Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, REC Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2024.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, REC Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
IFCI Ltd surged 9.15% to Rs 49.72 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd spiked 8.91% to Rs 1140.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44641 shares in the past one month.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd soared 8.53% to Rs 2874. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6523 shares in the past one month.
REC Ltd exploded 8.51% to Rs 550.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
MOIL Ltd advanced 7.87% to Rs 438.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon