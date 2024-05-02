IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, REC Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2024.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, REC Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 May 2024.

IFCI Ltd surged 9.15% to Rs 49.72 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd spiked 8.91% to Rs 1140.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44641 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd soared 8.53% to Rs 2874. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6523 shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd exploded 8.51% to Rs 550.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd advanced 7.87% to Rs 438.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News