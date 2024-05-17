Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR sees marginal gains, NIFTY hits highest in one and half weeks

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Indian rupee edged up marginally today but remains in an overall a narrow range. The dollar index rose for a second straight day to above 104.5 on Friday after recent losses. Dollar has dropped as signs of cooling inflation and slowing momentum for the broader economy reinforced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. The INR currently quotes at 83.47, up 3 paise on the day. Traders are eying gains in local equities. The NSE Nifty index soared sharply yesterday, adding around 0.90% on the day and continued to surge today as well. NIFTY hit a one and half week high around 22480 mark, keeping INR supported.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon