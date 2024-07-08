Business Standard
Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2024.
Kiri Industries Ltd surged 12.86% to Rs 378.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17882 shares in the past one month.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd soared 11.91% to Rs 550. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Metro Brands Ltd spiked 9.88% to Rs 1335. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11013 shares in the past one month.
One 97 Communications Ltd spurt 7.95% to Rs 471.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd rose 7.85% to Rs 432.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

