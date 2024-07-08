Signatureglobal hits record high after pre-sales soars to Rs 3,120 cr in Q1 FY25

Signatureglobal (India) advanced 1.86% to Rs 1,527.80 after the company's pre sales zoomed to Rs 3,120 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 880 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

The company has successfully entered the premium housing market and launched two group housing projects in Gurugram, both receiving an overwhelming response, during the last two quarters

The company sold 968 units as of 30 June 2024 as against 894 units recorded in the corresponding period last year (up 8% YoY and down 35% QoQ).

The companys sale bookings surged to 2.03 million square feet (mn. Sq ft.) in Q1 FY25 from 0.91 mn. Sq ft in Q1 FY24 and 2.98 mn. Sq ft in Q4 FY24.

The collections amount stood at Rs 1,210 crore as on 30 June 2024, (up 102% YoY and up 20% QoQ).

The companys sales realization for Q1 FY24 was at 15,369 per sq. ft. and the companys net debt was at Rs 980 crore for Q1 FY24.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and wholetime director, said, Signature Global continues to ride a high growth trajectory, showcasing robust pre-sales and collection figures for the third consecutive quarter. We ended the last fiscal year on an exceptional note, exceeding our guidance by a substantial margin in both pre-sales and collections. This fiscal year, we have set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 100 billion in pre-sales. Remarkably, in the first quarter alone, we have already surpassed 30% of this target.

Our second successful launch in the premium segment stands as a testament to our capabilities and our dedication to delivering excellence. We are committed to ensuring that the trust of our valued customers remains steadfast, as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. Our performance thus far underscores our strategic vision and the effectiveness of our growth initiatives, reinforcing our position in the industry.

Signature Global is a publicly-held real estate development company in India. It was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi. It operates in the residential and commercial sectors and has developed projects in Delhi-NCR region.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,559.15 in intraday today.

Sequentially, the companys pre-sales declined by 25% from Rs 4,140 crore posted in Q4 FY24.