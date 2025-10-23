Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kirloskar Ferrous gains on securing Rs 358-cr ONGC order for EUE tubing supply

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 2.52% to Rs 529.65 after it has received a significant order worth approximately Rs 358 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of regular EUE tubing, pup joints, and cross overs.

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation rose 1.11% to Rs 250.88 on the BSE.

According to the disclosure, the domestic order will be executed over a one-year period from 21 October 2025 to 20 October 2026. The total contract value includes goods and services tax (GST) at 12%, which may be revised in line with any future government notifications.

The company stated that the supply will be made in accordance with the terms and technical specifications mentioned in the contract. It also clarified that the order does not fall under related party transactions, and the promoter group has no interest in ONGC.

 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.7% to Rs 93.28 crore on 9.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,698.09 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

