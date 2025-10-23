Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.31 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 285.71% to Rs 86.94 crore

Net loss of Gamco reported to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 285.71% to Rs 86.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales86.9422.54 286 OPM %-8.0971.03 -PBDT-9.6814.34 PL PBT-9.8514.31 PL NP-8.3110.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

