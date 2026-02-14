Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 15.39% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1613.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1623.931613.5411.3310.68162.87145.6194.3879.5020.3424.04

