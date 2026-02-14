Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 15.39% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1613.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1623.931613.54 1 OPM %11.3310.68 -PBDT162.87145.61 12 PBT94.3879.50 19 NP20.3424.04 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:33 PM IST