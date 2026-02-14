Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 15.39% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 1623.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1613.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1623.931613.54 1 OPM %11.3310.68 -PBDT162.87145.61 12 PBT94.3879.50 19 NP20.3424.04 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sanco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 23.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 23.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today