Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.150.1726.6729.410.070.100.060.090.040.09

