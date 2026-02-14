Landmark Property Development Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 245.65% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of Landmark Property Development Company rose 92.31% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 245.65% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.590.464.404.350.330.180.330.180.250.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News