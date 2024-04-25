Kirloskar Pneumatic soars after stellar Q4 performance

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company surged 6.55% to Rs 847.90 after the company reported 87% jump in net profit to Rs 60.23 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 32.24 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased by 36% YoY to Rs 489.96 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose by 27% to Rs 406.81 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with the same period last year, due to higher raw material costs (up 63% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 9% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 80.72 crore, up by 92% from Rs 42.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the financial year 2023-24, Kirloskar Pneumatic has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 133.28 crore (up 23% YoY) and Rs 1,322.62 crore (up 7% YoY), respectively.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has three divisions: air compressors, refrigeration and gas compressors, and transmission products. Manufacturing facilities of all divisions are integrated and are in and around Pune. End users include the oil and gas, steel, power, railways and defence sectors.

