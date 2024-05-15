Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.75% to Rs 59.48 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 58.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 54.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 268.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kisan Mouldings reported to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 59.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.