Tata Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 4997.77 crore
Net profit of Tata Capital declined 30.34% to Rs 783.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1124.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 4997.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4318.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 3150.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3029.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 18174.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13388.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4997.774318.10 16 18174.8213388.97 36 OPM %75.1377.19 -78.2677.44 - PBDT1085.461520.74 -29 4679.534162.58 12 PBT1010.871466.22 -31 4392.033936.56 12 NP783.051124.03 -30 3150.213029.20 4
First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

