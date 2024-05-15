Tata Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.74% to Rs 4997.77 croreNet profit of Tata Capital declined 30.34% to Rs 783.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1124.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 4997.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4318.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 3150.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3029.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.74% to Rs 18174.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13388.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
