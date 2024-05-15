Business Standard
Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 25.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 1078.90 crore
Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 25.28% to Rs 102.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 1078.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 979.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.56% to Rs 350.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 317.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 4024.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3782.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1078.90979.30 10 4024.203782.60 6 OPM %10.1411.03 -10.2011.21 - PBDT141.90128.40 11 518.90488.80 6 PBT108.5097.30 12 390.50367.40 6 NP102.1081.50 25 350.80317.30 11
First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

