KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit rises 1.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 3.12 croreNet profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) rose 1.43% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.122.60 20 OPM %37.1831.15 -PBDT1.050.94 12 PBT0.970.87 11 NP0.710.70 1
