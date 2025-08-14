Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 328.85 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 11.41% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 328.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales328.85320.97 2 OPM %9.667.71 -PBDT27.7623.94 16 PBT26.2823.59 11 NP19.6217.61 11
