Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 11.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 2.46% to Rs 328.85 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 11.41% to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.46% to Rs 328.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 320.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales328.85320.97 2 OPM %9.667.71 -PBDT27.7623.94 16 PBT26.2823.59 11 NP19.6217.61 11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

