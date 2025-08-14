Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 30.52 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 77.27% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.5239.36 -22 OPM %7.1419.28 -PBDT2.978.74 -66 PBT1.407.57 -82 NP1.255.50 -77
