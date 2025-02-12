Business Standard

KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 58.41% to Rs 6.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.6315.94 -58 OPM %-40.12-9.97 -PBDT0.710.94 -24 PBT0.120.16 -25 NP0.01-0.74 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

