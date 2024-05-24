Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 79.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 23.21% to Rs 12.77 crore
Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) rose 79.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.21% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.42% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 62.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.7716.63 -23 62.09272.21 -77 OPM %-21.14-9.08 --14.82-1.66 - PBDT1.571.24 27 4.354.87 -11 PBT0.980.49 100 1.442.41 -40 NP0.860.48 79 0.221.90 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KKalpana Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PlastFocus 2024 - The Premier Confluence of the Plastics Industry Set to Kick Off on February 1st, 2024

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 29.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Novoloop along with Aether commissions its pilot plant in India

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Manor Estates &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arco Leasing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon