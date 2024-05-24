Business Standard
Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -3.63 crore
Net Loss of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 92.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12468.87% to Rs 133.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-3.630.39 PL 133.231.06 12469 OPM %129.2089.74 -97.52-620.75 - PBDT-5.71-15.25 63 117.55-68.14 LP PBT-5.71-15.25 63 117.54-68.15 LP NP-1.47-5.63 74 92.29-25.61 LP
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

