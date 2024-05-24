UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 118.66 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 408.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of UFO Moviez India reported to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 118.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.118.6687.86408.24395.9212.3012.4316.118.1018.0411.8966.9235.067.65-0.6924.13-14.476.02-1.1816.36-13.21