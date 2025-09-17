Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works raises Rs 284.81 cr through preferential issue

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works announced the successful completion of a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants amounting to Rs 284.81 crore (approx. USD 32.30 million).

As part of this round, funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP are going to invest Rs 240 crore (USD 27.2 million) for a 10.3% stake in the Company.

Founded in 2018, Convergent Finance is led by Harsha Raghavan, an industry veteran with 28 years of investment experience, who previously founded and led Fairfax's investment activities in India. The team has a track record of investing more than $2.5 billion over a twelve-year period.

 

Sujay Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer of KMEW, also participated, subscribing to Rs 14.80 crore (approx. USD 1.7 million) of warrants.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

