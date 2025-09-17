Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strengthening India's commodity markets is high on SEBI's regulatory agenda

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has stated that strengthening Indias commodity markets is high on SEBIs regulatory agenda. We have already constituted a committee to recommend measures for deepening the agricultural commodities segment. We will also constitute a working group for developing the non-agricultural commodity space, including metals. The regulator is also considering allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) access to more commodities, while enabling entry of banks, insurers and pension funds to trade in the segment. Enhanced institutional participation will bring in higher liquidity, making the market more attractive for hedging. We will keep working towards a regulatory framework to enable prudent institutional access to these markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

