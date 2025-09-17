Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Currency in circulation up 8.7% on year

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation was flat on the week to stand at Rs 38.15 lakh crore as on September 12, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased 0.4% on the week to Rs 48.93 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 8.7% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation rose 2.4% so far while the reserve money has added 1.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

