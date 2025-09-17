Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor concludes wage settlement agreement for 2024-27

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India [HMIL] and United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE], the recognized union today announced the successful conclusion and signing of a mutually beneficial wage settlement agreement for the period 2024-2027.

The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. The package includes an industry-best salary increase of INR 31,000/- per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55%, 25%, and 20%. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL continues to lead the industry in employee welfare including best-in-class health coverage and advanced wellness programs.

 

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

