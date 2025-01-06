Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC shares slip on hotel demerger record date

ITC shares slip on hotel demerger record date

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Shares of ITC declined by 2.75% to close at Rs 442.50 on Monday, on account of the record date for the demerger of its hotel business.

The demerger of ITC's hotel business became effective on January 1st. A special trading session was conducted today to determine the fair price of the newly independent ITC Hotels. The closing price of ITC shares was discovered at Rs 455, reflecting a 5.6% or Rs 27 decline from the previous day's closing price, following the special pre-open session.

ITC Hotels will be maintained in all NSE and BSE indices at a constant price on the listing day and for the subsequent three trading days. If the stock encounters circuit limits, the exclusion from the indices will be delayed by two trading days each time.

 

However, traders and investors will be unable to trade this placeholder version of ITC Hotels after the special pre-open session. Trading in the counter can commence only upon the official listing of the scrip on the exchanges.

Under the demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one equity share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares of ITC held, with ITC retaining a 40% stake in the newly demerged entity. The remaining 60% will be distributed among existing shareholders in proportion to their ITC holdings.

The listing date for ITC Hotels shares has yet to be announced. ITC Hotels will operate with a debt-free balance sheet and intends to accelerate growth and explore selective inorganic opportunities. ITC Hotels is a leading chain with over 140 hotels across 90 destinations, encompassing six distinct brands.

Also Read

SEBI

ICICI Securities settles case with Sebi for Rs 40 lakh over terminal misuse

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar rules out quitting NDA, recalls ties with Ex-PM Vajpayee

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Jake Sullivan

Taking steps to clear hurdles for US-India civil nuclear ties: NSA Sullivan

Pernod Ricard

Not aware of any govt document on CCI investigation: Pernod Ricard

Rajasthan Youth Affairs minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Investment summit displayed Rajasthan's business potential: Col Rathore

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

ITC's net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 4,917.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4,926.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net revenue (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 19,150.32 crore in the September quarter FY25, up 16.81% from Rs 16,393.74 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Happy Forgings plans to establish advance forging capabilities

Happy Forgings plans to establish advance forging capabilities

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 198 cr in Telangana

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rises 9% YoY in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon