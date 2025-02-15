Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 19.49 croreNet Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.4923.27 -16 OPM %-12.7824.75 -PBDT-6.781.27 PL PBT-8.30-0.39 -2028 NP-8.30-0.46 -1704
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content