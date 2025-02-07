Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kolte Patil Developers signs joint development project at Wadgaon Khurd, Pune

Kolte Patil Developers signs joint development project at Wadgaon Khurd, Pune

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

With expected gross development value of Rs 4,000 cr

Kolte Patil Developers has signed a joint development deal for a residential /mixed used project located at Wadgaon Khurd, on Sinhagad road, Pune. The project with the total potential saleable area of ~5 million square feet has an expected Gross Developable Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 4,000 crore.

Spread over ~22 acres within Pune Municipal Corporation Limit, this land is strategically located in South-West part of Pune and boasts scenic surroundings and seamless connectivity to CBD Pune and West-Pune zone. It offers breathtaking views of the Mutha River to the north, a serene garden reservation to the south ensuring an unobstructed view, and a 90-meter proposed ring road alongside park reservations to the west. The project has well-established access to social infrastructure, with schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs conveniently located within a 2-kilometer radius.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Infibeam Avenues announces receipt of TPAP license from NPCI for RediffPay

Infibeam Avenues announces receipt of TPAP license from NPCI for RediffPay

Delhivery appoints Vani Venkatesh as Chief Business Officer

Delhivery appoints Vani Venkatesh as Chief Business Officer

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; Nifty closes below 24,600; VIX tumbles 3.45%

Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; Nifty closes below 24,600; VIX tumbles 3.45%

M&M gains after Q3 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 2,964 cr

M&M gains after Q3 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 2,964 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRepo Rate cut impact on FDGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Stock to Buy TodayDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon