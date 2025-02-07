M&M gains after Q3 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 2,964 cr

Business Standard

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 2.04% to Rs 3,203.55 after the company reported 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 25.16% to Rs 3,967.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,170.23 crore in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA climbed 32% to Rs 4,810 crore as compared with Rs 3,649 crore posted in same last year.

M&M sold 245,499 units in Q3 FY25, (Includes 29,423 units sold by the separate entity Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), which was demerged from September 2023. Revenue in the standalone results does not include the realization from these volumes) recording growth of16% YoY basis. Total tractor sales reached 120,624 units in Q3 FY25, registering a 20% growth as compared with 100,522 units sold in Q3 FY24.

 

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 19.64% to Rs 3,180.58 crore on 17.48% rise in income from operations to Rs 47,470.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from automotive segment was at Rs 23,391 crore (up 21% YoY) while revenue Farm Equipment sector (FES) stood at Rs 9,537 crore (up 11% YoY).

Anish Shah, managing director & CEO, M&M, said, Our businesses continue to demonstrate strength in execution. Auto and Farm delivered solid performance on market share and margins, on the back of focused execution. The transformation at TechM is gathering momentum. MMFSL continues to balance asset quality and growth priorities, with GS under 4% on the back of strong AUM growth. Our Growth Gems are demonstrating steady progress towards their long-term objectives.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said, Our Q3 consolidated results reflect strong performance across multiple businesses despite global headwinds. Our operating businesses remain laser focused on execution and we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation to drive long term shareholder value creation.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of Mahindra Advanced Technologies or such other name as may be applied by the firm and made available by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

The company is proposed to be both an operating & a holding company and will strive to be a leading player providing integrated, innovative and advanced technologies in the area of security solutions

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

