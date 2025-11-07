KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 56.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.35% to Rs 634.30 croreNet profit of KPI Green Energy rose 56.03% to Rs 109.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.35% to Rs 634.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 359.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales634.30359.68 76 OPM %35.5637.17 -PBDT189.36112.25 69 PBT157.7597.62 62 NP109.1169.93 56
