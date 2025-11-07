Friday, November 07, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 399.83 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 43.96% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 399.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales399.83342.66 17 OPM %14.5613.19 -PBDT56.0339.52 42 PBT45.7930.45 50 NP32.8822.84 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Easy Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast jumps after Q2 profit surges 65% YoY

Mitsu Chem Plast jumps after Q2 profit surges 65% YoY

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.2%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.2%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%

RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon