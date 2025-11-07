Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 399.83 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 43.96% to Rs 32.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 399.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 342.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales399.83342.66 17 OPM %14.5613.19 -PBDT56.0339.52 42 PBT45.7930.45 50 NP32.8822.84 44
