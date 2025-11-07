Friday, November 07, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 2.1%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.91% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 899.5, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25486.2. The Sensex is at 83216.9, down 0.11%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 17.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57554.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 901.4, up 1.87% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 54.91% in last one year as compared to a 5.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

RailTel bags work order of Rs 13.86 cr from Information Technology And Electronics Department Uttar Pradesh

Barometers pare losses; metal shares advance

Barometers pare losses; metal shares advance

GBP/USD gains above 1.3100 mark after BOE holds rates steady

GBP/USD gains above 1.3100 mark after BOE holds rates steady

NBCC gains on securing major consultancy work order worth Rs 350-cr

NBCC gains on securing major consultancy work order worth Rs 350-cr

Indigo Paints gains after Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Indigo Paints gains after Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon