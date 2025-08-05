Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

KPI Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 57.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Sales rise 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore

Net profit of KPI Green Energy rose 57.24% to Rs 103.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 73.25% to Rs 602.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 348.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales602.94348.01 73 OPM %34.1837.96 -PBDT179.05106.45 68 PBT149.5592.20 62 NP103.9566.11 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Laxmi India Finance slides on debut

Laxmi India Finance slides on debut

Godfrey Phillips spurts as Q1 PAT rises 56% YoY to Rs 356 cr; to issue 2:1 bonus shares

Godfrey Phillips spurts as Q1 PAT rises 56% YoY to Rs 356 cr; to issue 2:1 bonus shares

Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Azad Engg rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

Aditya Infotech spurts on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayrNSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon