Godfrey Phillips spurts as Q1 PAT rises 56% YoY to Rs 356 cr; to issue 2:1 bonus shares

Godfrey Phillips India soared 9.20% to Rs 9,819.20 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 55.89% to Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 228.56 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 36.54% year on year to Rs 1,486.2 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 447.99 crore in Q1 FY26, up 33.32%, compared with Rs 336.02 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses jumped 34.70% YoY to Rs 1,506.68 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 454.56 crore (up 36.99% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 113.77 crore (up 21.03% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 2.90 crore (up 5.07% YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products jumped 33.09% YoY to Rs 1,781.36 crore in Q1 FY26 while revenue from retail and related products gained 56.29% to Rs 31.90 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 20.41 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company also announced that its board of directors, at a meeting held on 4 August 2025, approved a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1.
Under the scheme, shareholders will receive two fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value Rs 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 held. The bonus shares will be issued by capitalising the companys general reserves and/or retained earnings.
The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the bonus shares has been fixed as Tuesday, 16 September 2025.
Godfrey Phillips India is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India - flagship company of KK Modi Group. They have many iconic cigarette brands like Four Square, Red & White, and Cavanders to its name. It also has an exclusive sourcing and supply agreement with Philip Morris International to manufacture and distribute the renowned Marlboro brand in India.
