Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy hits the roof after Q3 PAT zooms 67% YoY to Rs 85 cr

KPI Green Energy hits the roof after Q3 PAT zooms 67% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

KPI Green Energy hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 452.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 67% to Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.61 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 38.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 458.36 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 was Rs 114.95 crore, an increase of 60.2% from Rs 71.77 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased 35.3% to Rs 351.09 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 259.55 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 256.02 crore (up 43.5% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.74 crore (up 194.2% YoY).

 

The companys consolidated EBITDA jumped 38% to Rs 144.54 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 104.77 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, revenue from sales of power & solar power plants grew 38.9% YoY to Rs 458.22 crore while revenue from sales of plots fell 48.1% YoY to Rs 0.14 crore.

Also Read

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer completes half century; India cross 100 runs mark

Donald Trump, Trump

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

PremiumCGST amendment on credit notes may raise compliance burden for suppliers

CGST amendment on credit notes may raise compliance burden for suppliers

deepseek artificial intelligence

DeepSeek limits access to its AI model as demand strains capacity

PremiumAlmost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

Cash no longer king: 40% of Indian farmers now pay electronically

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 85.9% to Rs 220.44 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 118.61 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.7% YoY to Rs 1,166.04 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared third interim dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of interim dividend is 18 February 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid-connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

REC Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4,076 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

REC Q3 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 4,076 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4.30/sh

Enviro Infra spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Enviro Infra spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 37 cr

Trent Q3 PAT grows 34% YoY to Rs 497 crore

Trent Q3 PAT grows 34% YoY to Rs 497 crore

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index

Shares slide ahead of RBI rate call; Nifty holds 23,600

Shares slide ahead of RBI rate call; Nifty holds 23,600

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon