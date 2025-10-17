Friday, October 17, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

KPI Green Energy receives LoAs for 200 MW solar project worth Rs 696.50 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

KPI Green Energy has received three distinct Letters of Award (LOAs) from SJVN (A Government of India Enterprise) for a major 200 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat.

The project encompasses a full-scope EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) package followed by a long-term Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

First Contract: Supply of all Plant and Equipment at site (Rs 486.89 crore)

Second Contract: Erection, Testing, Commissioning, Civil & Structural Works (Rs 178.27 crore)

Third Contract: Comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (Rs 31.34 crore)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Paradeep Phosphates completes merger with Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers

Concord Control Systems allots 37.95 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Concord Control Systems allots 37.95 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 16,824 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 16,824 equity shares under ESOP

Sensex gains 680 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex gains 680 pts; auto shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon