KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

KPI Green Energy secures santion of Rs 3,200 cr from State Bank of India

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

For two renewable projects aggregating over 1 GWp

KPI Green Energy secures a sanction of Rs 3,200 crore from State Bank of India (PF&SBU), comprising both fund-based and non-fund based facilities, to part-finance the development of its 250 MW Solar Project and 370 MW Hybrid Project in Gujarat, together aggregating over 1 GWp of the Company's Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio.

The sanctioned facilities will support two strategically significant renewable projects:

250 MW (AC) / 350 MWp (DC) Solar Power Project 370 MW Hybrid Power Project, comprising 557 MWp Solar portion and 124.20 MW Wind portion

Both projects are secured by 25-year long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and are being developed in the Bharuch and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat.

 

Newgen Software gains after bagging Rs 21-cr order from Kshema General Insurance

Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

