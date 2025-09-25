Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

Stock Alert: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, NTPC, Pipavav Port, Newgen

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 25 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its arm, Glenmark Specialty, entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hengrui Pharma for Trastuzumab Rezetecan (SHR-A1811), a HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate.

Newgen Software Technologies said that its arm signed a five-year Master Service Agreement with Tata Consultancy Services N.V., valued at 4.22 million (around Rs 44 crore).

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine & Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, used for treating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults.

 

Also Read

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India but maintains positive trajectory

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may slip for 5th day; Jinkusha, Trualt IPOs in focus

White House

White House tells federal agencies to prepare for job cuts in shutdown

Trualt Bioenergy IPO

Trualt Bioenergy opens with 16% GMP: Should you invest in ethanol giant?

china Flag, China

China urges its companies to avoid taking domestic price wars to US

Ipca Laboratories announced that it has inked a tech transfer pact with Biosimilar Sciences USA for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar, supporting Puerto Ricos biotech hub.

TBO Tek has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game-changing offeringTravel Marketplace, a localized AI-driven next-generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem.

Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that it has bagged a contract from ONGC for hiring port and storage facilities at Pipavav Port for five years, effective 1 October 2025.

NTPC said that the companys arm, THDC India, commissions Unit II of Khurja STPP. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group increases to 83,696 MW.

Eveready Industries India informed that Suvamoy Saha shall complete his term as the managing director of the company on September 30, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for Nifty 50; U.S. Government shutdown risks to weigh on sentiment

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Knowledge Marine & Engg bags Rs 92 lakh order from DPA

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets

Ipca teams with BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC

Ipca teams with BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC

TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGlenmark Pharma-Hengrui DealH3N2 Virus SymptomsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon