KPI Green Energy wins order for 305 MWac from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPI Green Energy has received an order of total capacity of 305MWac out of which 175MWac is awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary and 130MWac is awarded by ABREL (RJ) Projects for development of Balance of System for 305MWac solar capacity forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project in state of Gujarat.

The Project shall be connected to Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) network of Central Transmission Utility (CTU).

KPI Green Energy will be responsible for providing a Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning (EPCC) services, including Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply, loading, unloading, transportation, Construction, erection, testing, synchronization for the Balance of System for the Solar project.

