Volumes soar at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Central Bank of India, DOMS Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 107.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 58.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.54% to Rs.698.60. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd registered volume of 266.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.84% to Rs.109.57. Volumes stood at 48.31 lakh shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 6.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.43% to Rs.1,485.90. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India registered volume of 283.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.82% to Rs.39.21. Volumes stood at 107.23 lakh shares in the last session.

DOMS Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30766 shares. The stock gained 2.62% to Rs.2,358.30. Volumes stood at 20764 shares in the last session.

