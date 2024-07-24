NSE SME Kataria Industries makes a solid debut

Shares of Kataria Industries were trading at Rs 191.50 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 96. The scrip was listed at Rs 182.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its lower limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 191.50 and a low of Rs 182.40. About 11.58 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kataria Industries' IPO was subscribed 261.89 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 July 2024 and it closed on 19 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91-96 per equity share. The scrip was listed at Rs 182.40, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 56,85,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of machineries, repayment of debt, general corporate purpose and public issue expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Kataria Industries on 15 July 2024, raised Rs 15.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.17 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 4 anchor investor.

Kataria Industries manufactures construction materials like LRPC strands and steel wires used in bridges, buildings, and power lines. They have a team of 71 employees as of March 31, 2024.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 339.12 crore and net profit of Rs 10.02 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

