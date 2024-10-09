Business Standard
KPIT Technologies hikes stake in N-Dream AG

KPIT Technologies hikes stake in N-Dream AG

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
KPIT Technologies (KPIT) has acquired further 13% stake to take the total shareholding of the company to 26% in N-Dream AG, a Cloud based Game Aggregation Platform company, based in Switzerland. With this additional share purchase, KPIT continues to hold minority and non-controlling equity holding in N-Dream AG.

The additional stake was acquired for a cash consideration of Euro 2.3 million in primary investment and Euro 0.7 million in secondary investment.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

