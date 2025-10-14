Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Kranti Industries rallied 4.82% to Rs 88.90 after it has received clearance from Pinnacle Mobility Solutions (Eka Mobility) to commence series production of EV components for 3 wheeler commercial vehicles.

The order, valued at Rs 2 crore, pertains to job work for EV component manufacturing.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 9.3% YoY to Rs 22.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Barometers trade with minor losses; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon