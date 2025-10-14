Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 277.65, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 15.09% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 277.65, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 0.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35288, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.21 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 279.55, down 0.96% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 15.09% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

