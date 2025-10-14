Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 134.74, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 1.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134.74, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 0.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26698.15, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.26, down 1.63% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 19.08% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 1.41% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

