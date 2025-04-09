Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Kranti Industries added 1.81% to Rs 98.99 after the company received a purchase order worth Rs 6.84 crore from Bonfiglioli Transmission for the development of industrial machine parts (heavy-duty gearbox).

The company has received the purchase order for development, marking its entry into a new product segment.

The official announcement was made on Tuesday, 8 April 2025, after market hours.

Kranti Industries leverages cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art infrastructure, transforming into a digital smart factory, reflecting its commitment to excellence. It specializes in precision-machined components for automotive parts, including transmissions, axles, chassis, engines, and other essential components for the automotive and engineering industries.

 

The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 0.71 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 14.5% YoY to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 9 April 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 123.84 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

