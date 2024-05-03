Business Standard
Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Kretto Syscon rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

