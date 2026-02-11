Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 20.33 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 45.45% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.3318.1613.2810.742.972.182.581.791.761.21

