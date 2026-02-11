Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 20.33 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 45.45% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.3318.16 12 OPM %13.2810.74 -PBDT2.972.18 36 PBT2.581.79 44 NP1.761.21 45

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

