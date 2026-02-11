Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 34.75 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.7531.495.735.941.471.310.670.560.460.31

