WSFX Global Pay standalone net profit rises 50.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.26% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net profit of WSFX Global Pay rose 50.86% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 41.26% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.3520.079.107.273.161.931.991.161.751.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News