Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 7.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 7.18% to Rs 86.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 688.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.688.40606.0026.0625.92166.10150.90127.10118.6086.6080.80